Shares of LVNTA Down 4.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Liberty Ventur-A (NASDAQ:LVNTA) on February 8th, 2018 at $55.86. In approximately 25 months, Liberty Ventur-A has returned 4.37% as of today's recent price of $53.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Ventur-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.54 and a high of $62.41 and are now at $53.42, 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Liberty Ventures owns interests in video and internet commerce businesses. The Company owns interests in home shopping television networks and lifestyle and travel services internet website.

