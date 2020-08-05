Shares of LUV Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) on April 2nd, 2020 at $32.05. In approximately 1 month, Southwest Air has returned 20.44% as of today's recent price of $25.50.

Over the past year, Southwest Air has traded in a range of $24.77 to $58.83 and is now at $25.50, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

