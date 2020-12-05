Shares of LTC Up 11.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC) on April 7th, 2020 at $31.67. In approximately 1 month, Ltc Properties has returned 11.90% as of today's recent price of $35.44.

Ltc Properties share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.04 and a 52-week low of $24.49 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $35.44 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in long-term health care facilities, assisted living residences, and schools through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions, and other investments.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ltc Properties shares.

Log in and add Ltc Properties (LTC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.