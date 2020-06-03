Shares of LPX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) on September 11th, 2019 at $24.32. In approximately 6 months, Louisiana-Pacifi has returned 22.33% as of today's recent price of $29.75.

Louisiana-Pacifi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.35 and a 52-week low of $21.82 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $28.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.08% higher over the past week, respectively.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

