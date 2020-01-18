Shares of LPX Up 31.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) on September 11th, 2019 at $24.32. In approximately 4 months, Louisiana-Pacifi has returned 31.09% as of today's recent price of $31.88.

Louisiana-Pacifi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.52 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Louisiana-Pacifi shares.

