Shares of LPX Up 22.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) on September 11th, 2019 at $24.32. In approximately 4 months, Louisiana-Pacifi has returned 22.45% as of today's recent price of $29.78.

Over the past year, Louisiana-Pacifi has traded in a range of $20.65 to $30.34 and is now at $30.10, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Louisiana-Pacifi shares.

Log in and add Louisiana-Pacifi (LPX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.