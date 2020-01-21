Shares of LPLA Up 21.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA) on October 28th, 2019 at $80.53. In approximately 3 months, Lpl Financial Ho has returned 21.28% as of today's recent price of $97.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Lpl Financial Ho share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.26 and a high of $99.60 and are now at $97.67, 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. offers technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services through business relationships with all types of financial advisors. The Company, through proprietary technology, custody, and clearing platforms, offers access to financial products and services that enable them to provide financial advice and brokerage services to retail investors.

