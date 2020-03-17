Shares of LPG Down 45.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) on January 24th, 2020 at $14.00. In approximately 2 months, Dorian Lpg Ltd has returned 45.07% as of today's recent price of $7.69.

Dorian Lpg Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.68 and a 52-week low of $5.27 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $7.72 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dorian LPG Limited operates in the shipping industry. The Company owns and operates tankers for liquefied petroleum gas transportation. Dorian LPG offers its services worldwide.

