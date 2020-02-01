Shares of LORL Down 18.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Loral Space & Co (NASDAQ:LORL) on October 8th, 2019 at $40.14. In approximately 3 months, Loral Space & Co has returned 18.03% as of today's recent price of $32.90.

Loral Space & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.76 and a 52-week low of $30.45 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $32.90 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 1.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. operates as a satellite communications company. The Company manages a fleet of telecommunications satellites, manage a global network that integrates our satellites with terrestrial facilities, and owns rights to numerous orbital slots.

