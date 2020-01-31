Shares of LOGM Up 10.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) on November 15th, 2019 at $77.77. In approximately 3 months, Logmein Inc has returned 10.61% as of today's recent price of $86.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Logmein Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.02 and a high of $96.87 and are now at $86.02, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

LogMeIn, Inc. offers remote connectivity services to computers for mobile professionals, and help desk and systems administrators worldwide.

