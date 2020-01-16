Shares of LOCO Up 29.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO) on September 11th, 2019 at $11.48. In approximately 4 months, El Pollo Loco Ho has returned 28.98% as of today's recent price of $14.80.

Over the past year, El Pollo Loco Ho has traded in a range of $9.60 to $18.47 and is now at $14.80, 54% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.79% higher over the past week, respectively.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a restaurant chain. El Pollo Loco Holdings provides services throughout the United States.

