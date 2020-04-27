Shares of LOCO Up 14.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO) on March 25th, 2020 at $9.81. In approximately 1 month, El Pollo Loco Ho has returned 14.64% as of today's recent price of $11.24.

El Pollo Loco Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.65 and a 52-week low of $6.15 and are now trading 83% above that low price at $11.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a restaurant chain. El Pollo Loco Holdings provides services throughout the United States.

