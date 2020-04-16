Shares of LOB Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Live Oak Bancsha (NASDAQ:LOB) on March 26th, 2020 at $11.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Live Oak Bancsha has returned 10.08% as of today's recent price of $12.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Live Oak Bancsha have traded between a low of $7.57 and a high of $20.46 and are now at $12.61, which is 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. provides small business lending. The Company offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural, and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Live Oak Bancsha.

