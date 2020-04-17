Shares of LNDC Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) on April 1st, 2020 at $9.10. In approximately 2 weeks, Landec Corp has returned 4.45% as of today's recent price of $9.50.

Landec Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.46 and a 52-week low of $7.53 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $9.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 1.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells temperature activated and other specialty polymer products for a variety of food packaging, industrial, agricultural, and medical applications. The Company's products are based on its intelimer polymers, which differ from other polymers that can be customized to change their physical characteristics.

