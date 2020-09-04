Shares of LNC Up 42.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) on March 25th, 2020 at $24.70. In approximately 2 weeks, Lincoln Natl Crp has returned 42.66% as of today's recent price of $35.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Lincoln Natl Crp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.11 and a high of $67.52 and are now at $35.23, 119% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

