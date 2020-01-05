Shares of LNC Up 30.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) on March 25th, 2020 at $24.70. In approximately 1 month, Lincoln Natl Crp has returned 30.51% as of today's recent price of $32.23.

Lincoln Natl Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.52 and a 52-week low of $16.11 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $32.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

