Shares of LMT Up 12.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on March 26th, 2020 at $338.06. In approximately 1 month, Lockheed Martin has returned 12.90% as of today's recent price of $381.67.

Over the past year, Lockheed Martin has traded in a range of $266.11 to $442.53 and is now at $381.67, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security company that primarily researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates advanced technology products and services. The Company businesses span space, telecommunications, electronics, information and services, aeronautics, energy, and systems integration. Lockheed Martin operates worldwide.

