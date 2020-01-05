Shares of LMAT Up 2.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lemaitre Vascula (NASDAQ:LMAT) on April 8th, 2020 at $25.45. In approximately 3 weeks, Lemaitre Vascula has returned 2.89% as of today's recent price of $26.18.

Lemaitre Vascula share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.64 and a 52-week low of $18.76 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $26.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. manufactures medical devices for vascular surgeons and interventionists. The Company develops, produces, and markets disposable and implantable devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease such as stent grafts, anastomotic clips, valvulotomes, radiopaque marking tape, shunts, and embolectomy catheters.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lemaitre Vascula shares.

Log in and add Lemaitre Vascula (LMAT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.