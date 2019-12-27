Shares of LLL Up 38.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) on January 14th, 2019 at $176.53. In approximately 12 months, L3 Technologies has returned 38.88% as of today's recent price of $245.17.

L3 Technologies share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $260.48 and a 52-week low of $158.76 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $245.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides communication and electronic equipment. The Company offers surveillance, antenna, aircraft simulation, laser rangefinding, modification, and image intensification equipment. L3 Technologies serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of L3 Technologies shares.

Log in and add L3 Technologies (LLL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.