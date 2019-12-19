Shares of LKQ Up 33.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) on September 9th, 2019 at $27.19. In approximately 3 months, Lkq Corp has returned 33.12% as of today's recent price of $36.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lkq Corp have traded between a low of $22.74 and a high of $36.63 and are now at $36.19, which is 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 1.05% higher over the past week, respectively.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lkq Corp shares.

Log in and add Lkq Corp (LKQ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.