Shares of LKFN Down 25.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lakeland Finl (NASDAQ:LKFN) on February 10th, 2020 at $47.29. In approximately 1 month, Lakeland Finl has returned 25.58% as of today's recent price of $35.19.

Lakeland Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.00 and a 52-week low of $34.53 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $35.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary offers a wide range of commercial and personal banking services including savings and time deposits, loans, and financial counseling through offices in northern Indiana and a loan production office in Indianapolis.

