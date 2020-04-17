Shares of LJPC Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC) on March 26th, 2020 at $4.96. In approximately 3 weeks, La Jolla Pharm has returned 37.10% as of today's recent price of $6.80.

La Jolla Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.90 and a 52-week low of $2.41 and are now trading 182% above that low price at $6.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company researches and develops specialized therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by antibodies. The Company is developing products to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and antibody-mediated stroke.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of La Jolla Pharm.

