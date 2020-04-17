Shares of LDR Up 26.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Landauer Inc (:LDR) on June 9th, 2017 at $53.08. In approximately 35 months, Landauer Inc has returned 26.61% as of today's recent price of $67.20.

Landauer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.50 and a 52-week low of $41.00 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $67.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Landauer, Inc. supplies personnel radiation monitoring services. The devices, known as dosimeters, are worn as badges by doctors, technicians, scientists, and other workers exposed to radiation from x-rays or radioactive materials. The Company analyzes the radiation sensitive film in the badges to determine the exposure of the individual.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Landauer Inc shares.

Log in and add Landauer Inc (LDR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.