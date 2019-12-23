Shares of LCUT Down 22.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) on October 4th, 2019 at $8.16. In approximately 3 months, Lifetime Brands has returned 22.38% as of today's recent price of $6.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Lifetime Brands share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.99 and a high of $11.55 and are now at $6.33, 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes household cutlery, kitchenware, cutting boards, and bakeware. The Company markets its products under its own licensed tradenames. Lifetime Brand's products are distributed through retailers in the United States.

