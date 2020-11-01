Shares of LBRDK Up 22.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on August 30th, 2019 at $105.33. In approximately 4 months, Liberty Br-C has returned 22.12% as of today's recent price of $128.62.

Over the past year, Liberty Br-Chas traded in a range of $0.00 to $130.52 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

