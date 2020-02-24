Shares of LBRDA Up 30.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) on August 29th, 2019 at $103.31. In approximately 6 months, Liberty Br-A has returned 30.00% as of today's recent price of $134.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Br-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.99 and a high of $138.47 and are now at $134.30, 54% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% higher and 1.21% higher over the past week, respectively.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Liberty Br-A shares.

Log in and add Liberty Br-A (LBRDA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.