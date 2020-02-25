Shares of LB Up 17.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) on January 14th, 2020 at $20.11. In approximately 1 month, L Brands Inc has returned 17.63% as of today's recent price of $23.65.

Over the past year, L Brands Inc has traded in a range of $15.80 to $29.02 and is now at $23.55, 49% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

L Brands, Inc. sells women's apparel and beauty products. The Company offers various products including women's apparel, women's lingerie, beauty and personal care products, home fragrances, and other related products and accessories. L Brands serves customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through specialty retail stores, websites, and catalogues.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of L Brands Inc shares.

