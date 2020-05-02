Shares of LAZ Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) on October 11th, 2019 at $36.65. In approximately 4 months, Lazard Ltd-Cl A has returned 15.69% as of today's recent price of $42.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Lazard Ltd-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.07 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $42.40, 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.65% higher over the past week, respectively.

Lazard Ltd provides asset management and financial advisory services. The Company offers advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard serves customers internationally.

