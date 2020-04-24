Shares of LAZ Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) on April 9th, 2020 at $27.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Lazard Ltd-Cl A has returned 2.62% as of today's recent price of $26.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have traded between a low of $20.94 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $26.42, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 4.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lazard Ltd provides asset management and financial advisory services. The Company offers advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard serves customers internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A.

