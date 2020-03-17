Shares of LAWS Down 45.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) on January 27th, 2020 at $51.68. In approximately 2 months, Lawson Products has returned 45.80% as of today's recent price of $28.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Lawson Products share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.27 and a high of $58.28 and are now at $28.01, 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes expendable maintenance, repair, and replacement products to OEM's. The Company's products include fasteners, screws, nuts rivets, hoses and related fittings, lubricants, cleansers, adhesives, files, drills, welding products and other shop supplies. Lawson also supplies automotive electrical wiring, exhaust and other automotive parts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lawson Products.

Log in and add Lawson Products (LAWS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.