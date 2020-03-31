MySmarTrend
Shares of KSS Down 67.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:08am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kohls Corp (:KSS) on November 19th, 2019 at $48.64. In approximately 4 months, Kohls Corp has returned 67.39% as of today's recent price of $15.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kohls Corp have traded between a low of $12.85 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $16.34, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The Company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kohls Corp.

