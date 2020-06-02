Shares of KRO Down 13.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) on December 10th, 2019 at $13.02. In approximately 2 months, Kronos Worldwide has returned 13.33% as of today's recent price of $11.29.

Kronos Worldwide share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.13 and a 52-week low of $9.65 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $11.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces titanium dioxide pigments. The Company's products are used to whiten, brighten, and add opacity to thousands of commonly used products, such as paints, plastics, inks, and cosmetics.

