Shares of KRO Up -0.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) on March 18th, 2020 at $8.80. In approximately 4 weeks, Kronos Worldwide has returned 0.34% as of today's recent price of $8.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kronos Worldwide have traded between a low of $6.81 and a high of $16.00 and are now at $8.77, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces titanium dioxide pigments. The Company's products are used to whiten, brighten, and add opacity to thousands of commonly used products, such as paints, plastics, inks, and cosmetics.

