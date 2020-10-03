Shares of KRNY Down 24.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) on January 22nd, 2020 at $13.05. In approximately 2 months, Kearny Financial has returned 24.19% as of today's recent price of $9.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kearny Financial have traded between the current low of $9.70 and a high of $14.40 and are now at $9.82. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kearny Financial Corp. of Maryland operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

