Shares of KRG Down 58.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kite Realty Grou (NYSE:KRG) on January 30th, 2020 at $17.84. In approximately 2 months, Kite Realty Grou has returned 57.96% as of today's recent price of $7.50.

Over the past year, Kite Realty Grouhas traded in a range of $7.43 to $19.77 and are now at $7.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 5% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership, and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The company own properties in Indiana, Florida, Texas, Washington, Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia.

