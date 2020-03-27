Shares of KRG Down 42.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kite Realty Grou (NYSE:KRG) on January 30th, 2020 at $17.84. In approximately 2 months, Kite Realty Grou has returned 42.77% as of today's recent price of $10.21.

Over the past year, Kite Realty Grou has traded in a range of $7.85 to $19.77 and is now at $10.21, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership, and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The company own properties in Indiana, Florida, Texas, Washington, Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia.

