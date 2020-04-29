Shares of KRC Up 14.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) on March 25th, 2020 at $55.43. In approximately 1 month, Kilroy Realty has returned 14.23% as of today's recent price of $63.31.

Over the past year, Kilroy Realty has traded in a range of $45.96 to $88.99 and is now at $63.31, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and operation of Class A office properties located in the States of California and Washington.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kilroy Realty shares.

Log in and add Kilroy Realty (KRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.