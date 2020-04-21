Shares of KPTI Up 8.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Karyopharm Thera (NASDAQ:KPTI) on March 26th, 2020 at $21.67. In approximately 4 weeks, Karyopharm Thera has returned 8.77% as of today's recent price of $23.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Karyopharm Thera share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.26 and a high of $29.61 and are now at $23.57, 453% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.9%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical products and services. The Company develops and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, and diseases related to cell proliferation through activity modulation of critical pathways. Karyopham Therapeutics serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Germany.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Karyopharm Thera shares.

Log in and add Karyopharm Thera (KPTI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.