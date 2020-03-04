Shares of KORS Down 43.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Michael Kors Hol (NYSE:KORS) on September 24th, 2018 at $68.99. In approximately 19 months, Michael Kors Hol has returned 43.52% as of today's recent price of $38.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Michael Kors Hol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.97 and a high of $39.75 and are now at $38.96, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs apparel and accessories. The Company distributes and retails handbags, shoes, watches, sweaters, hoodies, pants, sunglasses, and boots. Michael Kors Holdings serves customers worldwide.

