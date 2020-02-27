Shares of KOP Down 34.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) on December 3rd, 2019 at $35.77. In approximately 3 months, Koppers Holdings has returned 34.11% as of today's recent price of $23.57.

Koppers Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.28 and a 52-week low of $22.56 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $23.57 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. manufactures carbon compounds and wood treatments. The Company distills coal tar into carbon pitch, creosote, and phthalic anhydride, which are used to produce aluminum, plasticizers, and specialty chemicals. Koppers also manufactures railroad ties.

