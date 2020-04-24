Shares of KNX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX) on March 31st, 2020 at $32.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Knight Transport has returned 7.52% as of today's recent price of $35.25.

Over the past year, Knight Transport has traded in a range of $27.03 to $40.46 and is now at $35.25, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. The Company offers dry van, cross border freight transportation, fleet solutions, consulting, brokerage, equipment leasing, temperature controlled transport, and engineering services. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings serves customers in North America.

