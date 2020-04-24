Shares of KLAC Up 6.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) on April 7th, 2020 at $150.76. In approximately 2 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp has returned 6.41% as of today's recent price of $160.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $160.43, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

KLA-Tencor Corporation manufactures yield management and process monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The Company's systems are used to analyze product and process quality at critical steps in the manufacture of circuits and provide feedback so that fabrication problems can be identified. KLA-Tencor operates sales, service, and application centers worldwide.

