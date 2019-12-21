Shares of KIM Up 28.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) on January 15th, 2019 at $16.03. In approximately 11 months, Kimco Realty has returned 28.11% as of today's recent price of $20.53.

Over the past year, Kimco Realty has traded in a range of $14.29 to $21.86 and is now at $20.57, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.

