Shares of KBAL Down 9.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kimball Intl -B (NASDAQ:KBAL) on January 29th, 2020 at $20.20. In approximately 2 weeks, Kimball Intl -B has returned 9.93% as of today's recent price of $18.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimball Intl -B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.75 and a high of $22.40 and are now at $18.19, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 1.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures consumer durable goods, including office, residential, hospitality, and healthcare furniture. The Company's products are sold under its own family of brand names. Kimball also supplies electronic assemblies on a contract basis to customers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and computer industries.

