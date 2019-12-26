Shares of KBAL Up 30.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimball Intl -B (NASDAQ:KBAL) on April 25th, 2019 at $15.80. In approximately 8 months, Kimball Intl -B has returned 30.89% as of today's recent price of $20.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimball Intl -B have traded between a low of $13.49 and a high of $22.40 and are now at $20.68, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures consumer durable goods, including office, residential, hospitality, and healthcare furniture. The Company's products are sold under its own family of brand names. Kimball also supplies electronic assemblies on a contract basis to customers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and computer industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kimball Intl -B shares.

