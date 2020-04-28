Shares of KAI Up 24.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) on March 24th, 2020 at $67.30. In approximately 1 month, Kadant Inc has returned 24.84% as of today's recent price of $84.01.

Kadant Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.05 and a 52-week low of $52.71 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $84.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 2.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kadant Inc. is a supplier of equipment used in the global papermaking and paper recycling industries. The Company offers paper machine accessories, fluid handling, and water management products. Kadant's fluid-handling products are used to optimize production in the steel, rubber, plastics, food, and textile industries. Kadant manufactures granules made from papermaking products.

