Shares of JOE Up 24.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) on October 21st, 2019 at $18.46. In approximately 4 months, St Joe Co has returned 24.46% as of today's recent price of $22.97.

St Joe Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.16 and a 52-week low of $14.77 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $22.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

The St. Joe Company is a real estate operating company. The Company is primarily engaged in real estate development, asset management, and sales, with significant interests in timber.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of St Joe Co shares.

Log in and add St Joe Co (JOE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.