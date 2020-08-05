Shares of JLL Down 2.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) on April 21st, 2020 at $98.65. In approximately 2 weeks, Jones Lang Lasal has returned 2.19% as of today's recent price of $96.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Jones Lang Lasal share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.29 and a high of $178.55 and are now at $96.48, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated provides real estate and investment management services. The Company serves multinationals, corporations, institutions, occupiers, and investors from offices in markets located worldwide. Jones Lang LaSalle provides services such as tenant representation, property management, agency leasing, finance, and valuations.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Jones Lang Lasal.

Log in and add Jones Lang Lasal (JLL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.