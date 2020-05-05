Shares of JKHY Up 7.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) on March 27th, 2020 at $150.25. In approximately 1 month, Jack Henry has returned 7.41% as of today's recent price of $161.38.

Over the past year, Jack Henry has traded in a range of $123.64 to $174.93 and is now at $162.42, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. develops, markets, and installs integrated computer systems for in-house and service bureau data processing to banks and other financial institutions. Jack Henry also performs data conversion and software installation and customization for the implementation of its systems along with continuing customer maintenance.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Jack Henry shares.

Log in and add Jack Henry (JKHY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.