Shares of JJSF Up 16.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for J & J Snack Food (NASDAQ:JJSF) on February 11th, 2019 at $159.56. In approximately 12 months, J & J Snack Food has returned 16.58% as of today's recent price of $186.01.

Over the past year, J & J Snack Food has traded in a range of $138.40 to $196.84 and is now at $186.01, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages. The Company offers soft pretzels, frozen carbonated beverages, juice bars, churros, funnel cakes, and other food products. J & J Snack Foods serves customers in the United States.

